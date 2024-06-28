Source: Mutare pharmacist in US$260 000 fraud –Newsday Zimbabwe

Chiutsi, represented by Johanne Zviuya, appeared before Mutare provincial magistrate Tendai Mahwe who denied him bail on Thursday.

MUTARE-BASED pharmacist Douglas Nzombe Chiutsi has landed himself in trouble after he allegedly forged invoices and stole US$258 708 from his employer.

Chiutsi, represented by Johanne Zviuya, appeared before Mutare provincial magistrate Tendai Mahwe who denied him bail on Thursday.

The complainant in the matter is Healthwell pharmacy T/A Clique Pharmacy, represented by Simbarashe Mushambi Dube.

He was remanded in custody to today for bail application.

Chiutsi was the complainant’s managing director solely responsible for ordering, physically receiving, entering stock into the ProPharm system and making payments for stock received.

In the course of duty, he allegedly failed to capture information on some goods received and created fake invoices which were not backed by invoices before pocketing the money.

Prosecutor Nyasha Mukonyora told the court that in other instances, Chiutsi allegedly raised fictitious invoices in the name of Varichem Pharmaceuticals, giving pseudo names of Varichem Pharmaceuticals agents.

The accused would then sign and collect cash from accounts to pay the suppliers using fraudulently populated goods, receive vouchers or forged invoices and convert it to own use.