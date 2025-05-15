Source: Mbare Musika model to go national -Newsday Zimbabwe

GOVERNMENT says the new Mbare Musika Traders Market model will be replicated in other provinces to provide safe vending spaces for informal traders.

This was revealed in the Local Government and Public Works ministry in its latest call to action report.

“Mbare Musika Traders Market is just the beginning of a massive reconstruction exercise of traders markets across the 10 provinces in an endeavour to leave no place and no one behind,” chief director in the department of Civil Protection, Nathan Nkomo, said.

“The whole of Mbare Musika Market will be transformed into a modern market.”

He said the market was under phase two of construction and would be equipped with emergency services, which include fire hydrants to curb fire outbreaks.

It will have ablution facilities and hand-washing points, which are inclusive and accessible to all, including people with disabilities.

The markets are being constructed under a build-operate-transfer model by Masimba Holdings.

Mbare Musika was burnt in an inferno last year and there was despair among thousands of people whose livelihoods depended on the market.