Source: Rusape Town Council suspends engineer -Newsday Zimbabwe

RUSAPE Town Council (RTC) engineer Charles Chindenga has been suspended for sleeping on duty and failing to address the town’s collapsing water and sewage reticulation systems.

There was drama on Monday at the local authority’s office as the engineer caused havoc in presence of councillors after he was served with the suspension letter.

He refused to sign the suspension letter and banged on the doors before leaving the boardroom.

His office was locked and he was served with the suspension letter through his email.

Council chairperson, Lovemore Chifomboti, confirmed the suspension when contacted for comment.

“Yes, we have suspended our town engineer, Charles Chindenga, on several allegations, but we will give you more information as we are set to have another meeting over the matter,” he said.

Chindenga could not be reached for comment.

There are reports of sewage spilling into Rusape Dam, exposing over 40 000 residents to waterborne diseases.

Drainage systems are blocked and roads are not serviced.

Concerned Rusape Residents Trust director Godfrey Mufuranhewe said the suspension was long overdue.

“As the town engineer, he failed to address the poor water reticulation in most sections of the town, sewage is spilling into Rusape Dam, risking the lives of 40 000 residents, drainage systems are blocked, roads are not serviced,” he said.

“In terms of service delivery, 80% of the work falls under the engineering department and truly speaking and with what is on the ground, as concerned residents we are not happy.”