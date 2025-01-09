Source: Mbira guru Tsindi launches Tifare Tose, Toenda Marimuka –Newsday Zimbabwe

Tsindi said after years of playing the mbira instrument, he intended to restore lost cultural heritage through availing the melodious and polyphonic music, inclusive of dancing.

THEY say age is nothing but a number and mbira player and resource person James Tsindi, leader of the Nehumba Mbira Group, defied the odds, recently putting up a planetary mbira performance to a small audience as he launched two compact discs, namely Tifare Tose and Toenda Marimuka at Club Tanza in Chitungwiza.

Tsindi and Nehumba Rusike Mbira set the dancefloor ablaze as they played songs Toenda Marimuka, Makare Kare, Simukai Tifambe and Nyika Yedu from their sole mbira CD Toenda Marimuka.

“We are launching and presenting to our precious audience two albums Toenda Marimuka, which is strictly mbira music and Tifare Tose, which is fused with Western electronic instruments like guitars and keyboards,” Tsindi told NewsDay Life & Style during a break.

“On Toenda Marimuka, there are songs like Toenda Marimuka, Makare Kare, Simukai Tifambe, Nyika Yedu, Tarisika, Chaminuka and Kunyarara, which all carry memories of the good and beautiful past that we all had as Africans.

“Makare Kare laments our lost cultural heritage which we all need now to develop our nation within a mindset that respects the dignity of our people.

“Simukai Tifambe revitalises the importance of our heroes who fought in the liberation struggle.

“We need to remember those who failed to get back home and if possible, give their remains a decent burial. Simukai Tifambe then means let’s arise and walk to our new desired peaceful and productive destination.”

Tsindi said they agreed as a group to include guitars and keyboards on the album Tifare Tose “so that we would get closer to a wider audience as well as giving people a wider choice and picture of the music cultures of Zimbabwe”.

“Nothing more is expected from the audience other than singing along and dancing to the songs Vakuru Vemusha, Tifare Tose, Toenda Nesango, Midzimu Yangu, Makagara Mareva and Chisi.

“Both albums teach people to live with pride and upholding their own cultural traditions,” he said.

Nyika Yedu is a regular tune on the Zimbabwe Broadcast Corporation stations, especially during Heroes and Independence Day commemorations.

Nehumba Rusike Mbira Group is managed by veteran journalist and photography lecturer Bonwell Choga, who committed himself to taking the group to a higher level.

“Our group plays competitively and we are a household name here in Chitungwiza. We would like to thank all our team members for being co-operative throughout the production and performances,” he said.

“To our main sponsor, Berthold Ochtrup, who is based in Germany, we would like to express our sincere gratitude for the financial assistance to buy mbira music instruments and seeing us taking off.

“We are rehearsing hard so that one day, we meet on a cultural exchange and performances in your beautiful country Germany.”

The Nehumba Rusike Mbira Group comprises James Tsindi (lead mbira and vocals), Kebison Chiriseri, Godfree Chihota and Washington Chaitezvi (rhythm mbira), Victor Ziome and Ivon Makunde (hosho), Archwell Chasara (hosho), Tinashe Tepa (ngoma), Zvidzai Chirikure (sub rhythm mbira), Spaira Nyakudya (bass mbira) and Fadzai Mubwato (dancer).

The two albums, Tifare Tose and Toenda Marimuka, were recorded and mixed by Bullet at Chris Angels Studios.

Tsindi wrote all the songs on the two albums and directed the production processes with the help of Choga.

Choga, for the past two years, has been profiling mbira musicians, including writing a biographical book Kubva Muguruva on the legendary gospel musician Baba Machanic Manyeruke.

He intends to do the same for Tsindi and his Nehumba Rusike Mbira Group.