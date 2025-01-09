President meets Algerian bound students

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa on Thursday saw off five students who will be leaving for Algeria on a scholarship programme accorded to Zimbabwe.

In his remarks at State House, the President charged the students to always remember that they are not just representing themselves but the country at large.

“When you are there you individually and collectively become ambassadors of our country. So never think that you are an individual, wherever you are, you are actually representing us,” he said.

One of the scholarship beneficiaries, Natasha Ruvimbo, said she was elated to have been accorded the scholarship.

“I am 20 and I was overjoyed, excited and most of all grateful to God for awarding me this opportunity and also to the President for this scholarship opportunity,” she said.

Another student, Melogina Mano said: “I am very happy because this is not an opportunity accorded to many.”