Source: Mbudzi roundabout records impressive progress | The Sunday Mail

Sunday Mail Reporters

THE US$88 million state-of-the-art Mbudzi interchange in Harare is taking shape following the construction of two bridges at the site, while most of the equipment required to undertake the project is now in place.

Last week, the Government said Mbudzi roundabout will be closed for 18 months to allow construction of the interchange to proceed swiftly.

The traffic interchange is expected to ease congestion at arguably the country’s busiest traffic roundabout, as the Second Republic continues to implement infrastructure projects.

Project Director of Tefoma Consortium (the contractor of the venture), Mr Andre Hilhorst, told The Sunday Mail they had secured most of the required equipment.

“Most of the equipment is now on-site with a focus on setting up a pre-stressed concrete yard to make pre-stressed beams for the project. We have taken delivery of more than 60 pieces of new equipment and continue to receive more. The bulk of preparatory works are done while the surfacing of the detour is almost complete.”

He said about 14 major bridge structures are to be built, with 12 of them on the main interchange and two on access roads and detours.

Some of the equipment includes laboratory equipment, earthmoving machinery and project vehicles.

He added that overall progress is commendable as drilling and blasting have also begun on some bridge structures to establish subsurface conditions.

Five major local firms are supplying steel, aggregates and cement for the project.

The Environmental Impact Assessment for the project was approved a few weeks ago.

In the past road users could take hours to find their way past the old roundabout due to the overwhelming traffic flow of the surrounding suburbs and Beitbridge-bound vehicles.