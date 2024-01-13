Source: MCAZ partners SA health services regulator -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has partnered with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) to ensure the provision of effective health products within the two countries.

In a statement, MCAZ director-general Richard Rukwata said the move will ensure the detection and curbing of substandard and falsified health products moving between the two countries.“This landmark event marks a significant step towards strengthening the regulatory frameworks of both Zimbabwe and South Africa in the pharmaceutical sector. The MoU is designed to facilitate cooperation and collaboration between the two countries in the areas of medicines regulation, quality control, and pharmacovigilance,” he said.

SAHPRA CEO Boitumelo SemeteMakokotlela said “the forging of partnerships such as this MoU with the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe, a fellow African National Regulatory Authority, is key to further enhancing and building capacity on the continent. ”Currently, there is rampant smuggling of substandard health products between the two countries’ porous borders.