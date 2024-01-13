Source: Hunger stalks Kariba villagers -Newsday Zimbabwe

VILLAGERS in rural Kariba’s Makande area are appealing for food aid as hunger stalks them.

Ward 11 councillor Pedzisai Majoni told NewsDay Weekender that hunger is ravaging villagers and called for immediate intervention by both government and well-wishers.

“I confirm that villagers here are facing starvation. There is not enough food for the majority of villagers and it is a challenge for community leadership. We appeal to the government to help us with food aid as a matter of urgency to avert deaths through hunger,” said Majoni.

“We have 2 800 households that are facing starvation in my ward. School kids are not spared either and it will affect their pass rate in the long run.”

Makande is under Chief Musampakaruma within Kariba rural district.

“We did not get enough rain last season and this affected our grain harvests which did not last us long,” added Majoni.

Headman Robson Magunje of Chebere village confirmed that the drought has affected communities and urged the government to speed up the borehole drilling exercise to avert acute water shortages.

“We do not have enough water for both humans and animals. Our area is drought-prone and we call on the government to help us so that we can irrigate some crops to avert starvation. We need boreholes to be drilled at strategic points like schools and health facilities. These must be accessible. Government must work on dams as part of solutions to avert hunger challenges in these communities ,” said Magunje.

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs minister Mariam Chombo said efforts are underway to help villages facing food insecurity.

“We had a meeting with the minister of social welfare (July Moyo) in Mutare and the food aid programme will be rolled out soon. I can confirm that Kariba rural is the worst affected in terms of food security within the province according to our findings. Government is working on modalities to feed all the affected communities facing hunger challenges in the country,” said Chombo.

Kariba constituency has 12 rural and nine urban wards.