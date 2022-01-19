Source: MDC Alliance fundraises for its Binga North candidate – #Asakhe – CITE

The MDC Alliance in Matabeleland North is seeking to raise US$15, 000 in a fundraising campaign for its Binga North by-election candidate, Prince Dubeko Sibanda, who was recalled by the from Parliament in October 2020 by the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T accusing him of joining the rival faction.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on January 6 proclaimed March 26 as the date for the by-elections to fill-in 150 elective vacancies, made up of 28 parliamentary and 122 council seats.

The nomination courts across the country are set to sit next Wednesday (January 26) to receive and confirm names of candidates that will be contesting the mini polls which the government delayed for more than a year under the guise of curbing the spread of Covid-19.

MDC Alliance Matabeleland North treasurer, Mxolisi Sibanda told CITE the community was responding well to their appeal for assistance.

Stretching over 15 wards, Binga North, covers Sianzyundu, Siachilaba, Simatelele, Manjolo, Muchesu, Lubu, Binga centre, Sikalenke, Sinansenkwe, Sinaboma, Sinampande Nagankala, Sinabusenka, Chunga and other areas.

“Our budget is US$15, 000,” said Sibanda.

“We need all what can be used during elections namely: T shirts, fliers, caps, PA system during ward based rallies, food during village meetings, posters, and bandana among others.”

He explained that they sought to generally fund the candidate’s entire campaign activities including fuel for the support vehicles.

“Mat North has continuous fund raising activities to finance party activities but this time our focus is on the by elections. So these fund raising have no start and end dates. It’s actually a culture in us now,” said Sibanda.

He described the response by the Binga North community as “quite amazing.”

“Everyone in Binga needs to get the constituency back. Winning is definite; people are only concerned about the margin. Binga people want our party to win by a very big margin that will send a signal to ZANU-PF.”

Asked under which name Prince Dubeko Sibanda would contest the by-election considering the confusion now surrounding the MDC Alliance name, Sibanda had this to say: “The candidate will be under a party led by President Chamisa and during the nomination court all details will be available.”

“We are ready for the by elections. When we started the process it was as if it will be a small project but we are getting huge responses.”