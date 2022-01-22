Source: MDC Alliance resumes consultative meetings ahead of March by-elections – #Asakhe – CITE

The MDC Alliance has started holding community consultative meetings in Bulawayo to gauge the performance of its recalled councillors and select candidates ahead of the upcoming by-elections in March.

The first meeting was held on Thursday in ward 21, Sizinda, where Tinevimbo Maphosa was recalled.

The MDC Alliance community representatives said they want Maphosa to be elected back as a councillor as he was still working on developing his ward.

“He worked well with us when he was in the office especially us vendors,” said Lavenda Moyo, vendor representative.

“I don’t have a problem with him going back to the office to finish his term but in 2023 he should be released.”

Another participant, Autillia Sibanda said the party has been losing votes in Bulawayo due to voter apathy.

“If we want to win these by-elections because of late we have a history that they have been won by opposition ZANU-PF through voter apathy. The electorate doesn’t understand what is by-elections. Some people don’t understand what will be happening, so as a party we don’t expect stakeholders to be called in a house meeting,” she said.

Otillia Sibanda

Meanwhile, Takunda Mazana the national executive member in the MDC Alliance Youth Assembly said the party is engaging stakeholders on their candidates for the upcoming by-elections.

“We acknowledge that some people were not present especially the business community, but the process is not yet over we are going to make a follow-up and hear their views,” said Mazana.

He said the process is going to assist the party to select a candidate for the ward as they adopt a process called the community process where the community leads in the selection of candidates.