MDC Defectors Demand Farms, Mines From Zanu PF

Former MDC legislator Blessing Chebundo who recently joined Zanu PF said the newly-recruited ruling party members should be given mines and farms.

Chebundo made the remarks while speaking at a recent Zanu PF meeting held at the party’s Kwekwe district offices. He said:

During the days when we were in the opposition when we wanted to mine or farm we would not be given access as we were told we belonged to the opposition. The people who have joined the party from the opposition are now part of the ruling party and they also need opportunities that the people in Zanu PF are already enjoying. The people who have joined the party must not be treated like outcasts since they are now part of Zanu PF. They also want to be given mining and farming opportunities just like the people who are already in the party.

Chebundo also sought to assure his new comrades in Zanu PF that he did not join the party for any position or to become an MP but to add his efforts to national development.