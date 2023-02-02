MDC-T currently does not have capacity to rebuild Zimbabwe 

MDC-T Break-away group, led by Elias Mudzuri and other suspended members, has said the party led by Senator Douglas Mwonzora currently does not have the capacity to rebuild Zimbabwe.

The group made the remarks during a press conference held in Harare on Thursday 02 February 2023. Said the group:

We do not think that we do have a party that can actually do the job for us to bring true liberation to Zimbabweans who are suffering, you know economic problems we are facing.

The group said there is a need for the opposition MDC-T to reorganise and restructure and put the right people for the right decisions to be made.

The break-away party consists of Mudzuri, Norest Marara, Gift Konjana, John Nyika, Den Moyo, Edwin Dzambara, and Edwin Kakora who were suspended from the MDC-T last month allegedly for breaking party rules, having illegal meetings, and undermining the democratic procedures of the organisation.

Following the suspension, Mudzuri vowed to resist expulsion saying Mwonzora can only expel him on paper.

There has been a leadership crisis in the MDC-T since the 26 March 2022 by-elections in which the party did not win a single seat.

Some members of the MDC-T blame leader Senator Douglas Mwonzora for the loss and they hoped he would be replaced during the party’s 5th Ordinary Congress held at the City Sports Centre in Harare on Sunday, 18 December 2022.

However, the MDC-T endorsed Mwonzora as the party’s sole presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

Mudzuri and colleagues say the congress must be declared null and void because Mwonzora did not follow due process.