Prison officers confiscate Job Sikhala’s blood pressure medication

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Vice Chairman Job Sikhala who has been jailed for more than 233 days now, on Tuesday made an application for prison officers to return his blood pressure medication confiscated last Friday by members of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS).

Sikhala who is also the MP for Zengeza West made the application while appearing in court answering to the charges of inciting public violence, but the magistrate instead ordered an investigation first.

He was granted access to medical assistance recently hence he wants officers to return his blood pressure medication.

Sikhala was arrested on 14 June last year together with fellow MP Godfrey Sithole and 14 residents of Nyatsime over allegations of inciting public violence to avenge the murder of CCC activist Moreblessing

He was further slapped with another charge of obstructing the course of justice.

While others were granted bail, Sikhala remains locked up despite more than 10 bail applications.

Yesterday, Friends of Job Sikhala Trust spokesperson Emmanuel Zellas Gumbo appealed for his release citing that his health situation had become very dire

“His health is not in good state, he is suffering from abdominal pains and there is now suspicion that he could be suffering from cancer of the colon. Not only has he lost weight in prison, but you can also tell that he is emotionally drained,” Gumbo said.

“He has not had access to his personal doctor; therefore he has not yet gotten proper medical attention, that’s why we are suspecting that he could be suffering from very serious complications.”

On Wednesday, the CCC sent messages to regional and international leaders including the European Union telling them that Sikhala was being persecuted in Zimbabwe.

“Hon Job Sikhala is a Zimbabwean MP who has been detained without trial for 233 days. He’s being persecuted for legally representing Moreblessing Ali who was murdered for her politics. His persecution remains a dark stain on our democracy,” CCC said in a series of tweets.