Source: Media challenged to expose all forms of phobias – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY DONALD NYANDORO

INFORMATION minister Monica Mutsvangwa has challenged media practitioners to expose intolerance and foster knowledge that helps eradicate all forms of phobia.

Speaking at the inaugural annual conference on media against phobias in Harare yesterday, Mutsvangwa said social and political phobias were forms of ignorance which manifested as bigotry or intolerance.

“The quest to combat phobias is a central discourse in political engagements relating to justice, tolerance and diversity, these themes are critical in national development and cohesion,” Mutsvangwa said in her address at the conference held at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ).

Speaking at the conference UZ Vice Chancellor Paul Mapfumo said: “In Africa we need to be professionally politically strategic so that we define and examine the role of media in fueling or combating phobias from our unique contexts as guided by our cultural ideological and political values.”