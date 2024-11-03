Mental exam for ‘prophet’ who tried to enter Blue Roof with message for Grace Mugabe

Court orders evaluation for Harare man over unwelcome visit to former first lady

Blue Roof visit … Gore Mukondiwa was arrested after refusing to leave former first lady Grace Mugabe’s residence

HARARE – A man claiming to have the power of prophecy was arrested after demanding to see former first lady Grace Mugabe at her Blue Roof residence in Borrowdale Brooke in Harare, a court heard on Thursday.

Gore Mukondiwa was denied entry by police officers guarding the residence but was insistent, eventually leading to his arrest.

He has been charged with criminal trespass over the unwelcome visit to Mugabe’s sprawling mansion on October 29.

Harare magistrate Sharon Rakafa remanded him in custody to November 7 after giving an order that Mukondiwa should undergo an examination under the Mental Health Act.

The court heard that the former first lady, who was entertaining visitors at the time of Mukondiwa’s visit, refused to see him, dismissing him as a “nuisance.”

Mukondiwa was claiming he had a prophecy that he wanted to deliver to former President Robert Mugabe’s widow.

In the dock, Mukondiwa appeared surprised that a mental examination had been ordered, telling the magistrate that he was a “spiritual guide” and of sound mind.

Mukondiwa is not new to controversy. In 2022 he threatened to dethrone the current chief of Marange in Manicaland, Bernard Makungauta Murwira, while claiming to be the heir apparent.

Mukondiwa, of Gonon’ono Village under Chief Marange, claimed his namesake and great-great grandfather, Gore Mukondiwa, who allegedly was once the leader of the Marange people in the 1800s, was dethroned and murdered by the current chief’s great-great grandfather.

He claimed that his great-great grandfather’s spirit was now manifesting and demanding that he (Mukondiwa) be installed as the leader of the Marange people.

He told the Manica Post that he has been single since 2004 when he divorced his wife because his namesake’s spirit had rendered his family members single through unexplainable divorces.