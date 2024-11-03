Source: Zanu PF to splash cash on 174 cars – The Standard

ZANU PF is planning to spend big by buying 174 twin and single cab vehicles to complement its current fleet that currently stands at over 300, the ruling party’s 2024 central committee report has shown.

The spending spree by the ruling party comes at a time Zimbabwe’s economy is tanking and the majority of citizens are sinking deeper into poverty.

Ahead of the disputed August 2023 elections, the ruling party bought hundreds of vehicles and dished out at least 210 all-terrain cars to its 2023 parliamentary election candidates.

Zanu PF is said to have spent a staggering US$200 million on the luxury cars and regalia amid questions about its source of funding as the party’s finances are in shambles.

In its central committee report tabled at its annual conference in Bulawayo, which is in our possesion, Zanu PF said it needed to dispose of some of the vehicles and buy new ones.

“The department of transport and social welfare submitted budgets for the acquisition of 175 new motor vehicles to the office of the secretary general for further perusal and action,” the report read.

“This acquisition will complement the current fleet and will go a long way in covering outstanding allocations to politburo members, members of the council of elders, party directors, senior party officials, provincial and district coordinating committee offices.

“Reallocation of 54 recalled 2023 constituency vehicles to cover urgent motor vehicle requests by provinces, provincial party administration, women’s league, youth league, war veterans league and members of parliament who won during the by-elections that were held between November 2023 and February 2024 (will be done).”

The by-elections were triggered by the recall of opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) lawmakers and councillors by self-imposed party secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu.

Zanu PF regained a two-thirds majority during the by-elections.

“A total of 498 party vehicles were recommended for disposal,” the central committee report added.

“The recommendation enlisted 483 party vehicles that were acquired between 2017 and 2018 as well as 15 Isuzu double cab vehicles that the party treasury acquired in 2019.”

The report indicates that the party took delivery of a total of 264 motor vehicles between October 2022 and August 2023.

“This year, the department (transport and social welfare) took delivery of 19 motor vehicles that include five luxury SUV vehicles, four double cab vehicles and 10 single cab vehicles,” the report read.

“These were allocated to politburo members, the party’s Council of Elders and the Youth League respectively.”

According to the 2023 central committee, the party only had 45 vehicles as of 2017.

In 2018, the Zanu PF party acquired an additional 438 new motor vehicles bringing the fleet size to 486.

In 2020, the department of transport and social welfare received 15 new Isuzu double cab vehicles from the party treasury, bringing the fleet size to 501.

Between December 2021 and September 2022, President Emmerson Mnangagwa donated 30 double cab vehicles to the party bringing the fleet size to 531 as of last year.

Zanu PF shadowy affiliates also received cars last year as the party moved a gear up to oil its campaign machinery.