Mhlanga bail proceedings adjourned indefinitely

Chief Court Reporter

The High Court has put the bail hearing of Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) news reporter Blessed Mhlanga on hold, indefinitely.

Mhlanga, accused of transmitting messages meant to incite public violence, waits as Justice Gibson Mandaza pauses proceedings to deliberate on the defence’s request for further details.

Both sides will be notified once the judge is ready to proceed with the case.

The defence team, led by lawyer Mr Chris Mhike, demanded additional documents after the State failed to produce the electronic and video evidence that it says it has.

Mr Mhike argued these materials are central to their case, as they aim to challenge inconsistencies between the written allegations and the purported recordings.

According to Mr Mhike, the evidence is crucial for the court to make a meaningful decision.

The State, however, resisted the request, asserting it should have been made during Mhlanga’s initial appearance.

Mr Mhike countered by pointing out they had already questioned the evidence’s credibility before Magistrate Farai Gwitima.

He emphasised the importance of the video evidence, suggesting it could clarify the defence’s argument.

Yet, the State continues to withhold certain materials, citing privilege over the case docket. The charges against Mhlanga stem from two videos allegedly uploaded online.

The first, posted on January 27, features Blessed Runesu Geza and is accused of inciting public violence.

Another, uploaded on February 11, is said to carry the same intent, to incite public violence.

Both videos were shared on YouTube, HSTV, and zimlive.co.zw.

Mhlanga approached the High Court after the Magistrates’ Court denied him bail.