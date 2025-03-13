Zimsec sets ZiG/USD exchange rate for exam fees

Herald Reporter

THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has announced a fixed exchange rate of ZiG$26,65 to US$1 for examination fees paid in local currency between March 10 and 14, 2025 for the June examinations.

According to Zimsec, the rate applies to fees for Ordinary Level and Advanced Level examinations.

In a circular issued on Monday, Zimsec director of Finance, Mr Zipora Muzenda, said the move is meant to streamline payments by taking note of currency fluctuations.

“Zimsec will release weekly exchange rates to help parents and guardians plan their payments,” he said.

According to the circular, Zimsec will continue to accept fees in either ZiG or USD, depending on the parent’s or guardian’s choice.

Zimsec also said examination fees must be remitted in the currency they were paid in, adding that the exchange rate is expected to bring much-needed stability for parents and guardians.

The national examination board has also issued a reminder on the validity of banked Continuous Assessment Learning Activity (CALA) marks, stating that they will remain usable for six examination cycles.

“Banked CALA marks will remain in use for the full shelf life of six examination cycles. Repeating candidates can continue to take re-sit examinations and get certified using a mark from banked CALA if they so wish.”

Zimsec also notified of the expiration dates for different CALA marks.

Year 2022 CALA marks are valid until June 2025, while 2023 CALA marks are valid until June 2026.

Year 2024 CALA marks are valid until June 2027.

The 2021 CALA marks reached the end of their shelf life and can no longer be used.