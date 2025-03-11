Mhlanga’s High Court bail hearing deferred

Chief Court Reporter

A BAIL hearing for Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) senior reporter, Blessed Mhlanga, at the High Court in Harare on charges of transmitting messages alleged to incite public violence, was yesterday deferred to tomorrow to allow the State to file its response to his appeal.

The prosecution requested additional time to prepare its submissions.

Justice Gibson Mandaza, with the agreement of both the State and the defence, adjourned proceedings to tomorrow.

The State has indicated its intention to transfer the matter to a specialised anti-corruption court, citing the fact that the original case was previously heard in a Regional Court with anti-corruption jurisdiction at the Magistrates Court.

Mhlanga’s lawyer, Mr Chris Mhike, opposed the transfer of the case to a specialised anti-corruption court, arguing that the alleged offence bore no connection to corruption or graft.

He further submitted that if proceedings were to be postponed, they should resume tomorrow ( Wednesday, March 12).

The judge turned down the request to move the matter to a specialised court.

The allegations against Mhlanga stem from events of January 27 when he was accused of using a computer to record and upload a video of Blessed Runesu Geza to the internet platforms YouTube, HSTV, and zimlive.co.zw for public viewing.

The video is alleged to have been intended to incite public violence.

Another video, uploaded on February 11, is similarly alleged to have contained statements intended to incite public violence in Zimbabwe. The State contends that these actions were unlawful.