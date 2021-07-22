Source: Mid-Term Budget next Thursday | The Herald

Prof Ncube

Herald Reporter

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube is expected to present the 2021 Mid-Term Budget and Economic Review next Thursday.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Finance said: “The public and all stakeholders are advised that the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Prof Mthuli Ncube, will be presenting the 2021 Mid-Term Budget and Economic Review to Parliament on Thursday 29th July 2021, starting at 1400hrs.

“In light of the subsisting Covid-19 guidelines, the presentation will be largely virtual, and will be broadcast on mainstream radio and television as well as various online streaming platforms.”