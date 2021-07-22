Mid-Term Budget next Thursday

0

Source: Mid-Term Budget next Thursday | The Herald

Mid-Term Budget next Thursday
Prof Ncube

Herald Reporter

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube is expected to present the 2021 Mid-Term Budget and Economic Review next Thursday.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Finance said: “The public and all stakeholders are advised that the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Prof Mthuli Ncube, will be presenting the 2021 Mid-Term Budget and Economic Review to Parliament on Thursday 29th July 2021, starting at 1400hrs.

“In light of the subsisting Covid-19 guidelines, the presentation will be largely virtual, and will be broadcast on mainstream radio and television as well as various online streaming platforms.”

Related posts:

  1. The paradox of Zim’s rising prices and falling inflation
  2. Zim in increased export drive
  3. What are we worth? 
  4. If ZANU PF “old guard” clinging to power due to pathetic pensions, why aren’t they fiercely pushing for govt to provide decent wages to workers and retirees?
  5. Zimbabwe Got Mines From Company Linked to Sanctioned Tycoon 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *