Source: Youths urged to take farming seriously | The Herald

Andrew Muvishi

Mashonaland East Correspondent

Youths in Mashonaland East Province have been challenged to take up agricultural activities seriously with the potential to positively impact on their livelihoods.

The Government is set to allocate 20 percent of downsized farms to youth.

The call was made by Mashonaland East Province Affirmative Action Group (AAG) deputy chairperson Mr Lincoln Matare yesterday.

Cde Matare, who is also the Zanu-PF Mashonaland East provincial political Commisser, said agriculture was the mainstay of the economy.

“We want to make sure youth ventures into farming seriously as it will change their way of living.

“The decision of giving youth land to practice agriculture activities is a noble idea as it is gamechanger ,” said Cde Matare.

Provincial Youth League chairman Cde Kelvin Mutsvairo said youths were expected to benefit from the farm downsizing exercise that is underway.

“There is downsizing of big farms underway and our priority is for youths from this province to also benefit from this exercise,” he said.

“We have seen a number of youth benefiting from the downsizing exercise and they are already making money.

“I am happy that we are working with our resident Minister of State for Provincial affairs and Devolution and we have been promised that youth are going to benefit twenty percent of every downsized farm in the province.”

Cde Mutsvairo also urged some of youth to venture into mining activities.

“We are processing papers so that every district in the province will benefit its claim, so those who could not make it in agriculture sector they will venture into mining.

“We are happy that this province is blessed with minerals and our youths should not be left behind,” he said.