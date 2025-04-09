Midlands police deploy ahead of independence celebrations

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Nyore Madzianike

Police in the Midlands Province say they have deployed enough officers for Independence Day celebrations, which will run concurrently with Easter Holidays.

This comes as Midlands police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, also sent a stern warning to would-be offenders, urging them to abide by the country’s laws.

Independence Day celebrations are slated for Mutora Growth Point, Nembudziya, in Gokwe North.

In a statement, Insp Mahoko indicated that police will be holding awareness campaigns around the province and other surrounding areas.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges all the people to carry out their holiday activities responsibly and avoid drunken driving, violence and gender-based violence since lives are usually lost over avoidable situations,” he said.

“We wish to send a stern warning to would-be lawbreakers across Midlands Province that we will be firm on the ground patrolling and arresting criminals. Road carnage and lawlessness is mostly attributed to consumption of intoxicating substances such as alcohol and drugs.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police, Midlands Province are committed to ensuring safety of road users, citizens and visitors to the province through heavily deploying members and officers on road patrols. We shall also carry out crime awareness campaigns that are aimed at educating communities to be wary of criminals in residential, commercial and rural areas.

“Generally, our message in fighting crimes against properties is, all residential places or residents should have someone present at all times.

He said those who would be travelling should ensure that they close all windows and lock all doors of their house.

“You may approach your nearest police station and put your place under police supervision. The service is offered free of charge,” he said.

Insp Mahoko urged youths to be wary of sex predators and cautioned them against trusting anyone, especially strangers.