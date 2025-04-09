Robbers break into Karoi Town Council offices, blow safe

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Walter Nyamukondiwa

Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

Suspected robbers pounced on Karoi Town Council offices on Monday morning and broke into several offices before blowing a safe and fleeing with only US$15.

At least five men wearing balaclavas and one of them armed with a pistol attacked guards manning the council offices at around 3 am on Monday morning.

The robbers broke into the licensing office where they pushed the guards and tied their hands and legs with some shoelaces.

They went on to blast open a safe, which reportedly had no money at the time before forcing open other offices.

After failing to get anything meaningful, the robbers left before the two guards were eventually freed after calling for help.

Investigations are underway.