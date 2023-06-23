Source: Mike Campbell Foundation ‘Seeds of Hope’ Event: 20th June 2023
The meeting opened with the Citizens’ Coalition for Change’s spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere’s speech to the UN earlier this year. You can listen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AAxZAt8Ukuw.
Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono was unable to attend in person because he had to attend a court case in Zimbabwe. However he sent a detailed message chronicling the appalling human right situation in Ziimbabwe particularly in the lead up to elections.
Ben Freeth, the Director of the Mike Campbell Foundation spoke of ‘the story behind it all’: the farm invasions, him and his late father-in-law, Mike Campbell, taking President Mugabe’s government to court in the Southern African Development Community’s regional court, the SADC Tribunal in 2007, and the subsequent abduction and torture of Ben, Mike and Mike’s wife Angela.
The final speaker was Dr Theo de Jager, Chairman of the Southern African Agri Initiative (SAAI) who talked on ‘Hope for the future’. He outlined efforts to get compensation for dispossessed Zimbabwean farmers and expressed hope for success in this after the forthcoming elections. It was felt that getting productive farmers back on the land would help to put Zimbabwe on the road to economic recovery.
