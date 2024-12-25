Mine loses US$36k worth of gold carbon

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Crime Reporter

Eight robbers raided a mine in Bindura before stealing 550kg of pregnant gold carbon worth US$36 000 on Unity Day.

They first attacked a security guard on duty before breaking into a carbon room.

No arrests have been made and police are looking for the suspects.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP is investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a mine in Bindura on December 22, 2024. Eight unidentified suspects who were armed with a rifle, stones and logs, attacked a security guard on duty before breaking into a carbon room where they stole 11 X 50 kg of pregnant gold carbon valued at US$36 000.

“Anyone with information that might assist with investigations should contact any nearest police station,” he said.

The incident comes at a time when police in Mabvuku are also investigating a case of robbery which occurred at Kamunhu Shopping Centre in the suburb on December 20, 2024.

Three robbers who were wearing face masks and armed with pistols, pounced on a money agency and fired two shots in the air while demanding cash from the teller.

The robbers stole US$1 500 and R20 000 cash and drove away in a Silver Toyota Sienta without registration number plates.