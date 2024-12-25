Mine loses US$36k worth of gold carbon

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.
Crime Reporter
Eight robbers raided a mine in Bindura before stealing 550kg of pregnant gold carbon worth US$36 000 on Unity Day.
They first attacked a security guard on duty before breaking into a carbon room.
No arrests have been made and police are looking for the suspects.
In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.
“The ZRP is investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a mine in Bindura on December 22, 2024. Eight unidentified suspects who were armed with a rifle, stones and logs, attacked a security guard on duty before breaking into a carbon room where they stole 11 X 50 kg of pregnant gold carbon valued at US$36 000.
“Anyone with information that might assist with investigations should contact any nearest police station,” he said.
The incident comes at a time when police in Mabvuku are also investigating a case of robbery which occurred at Kamunhu Shopping Centre in the suburb on December 20, 2024.
Three robbers who were wearing face masks and armed with pistols, pounced on a money agency and fired two shots in the air while demanding cash from the teller.
The robbers stole US$1 500 and R20 000 cash and drove away in a Silver Toyota Sienta without registration number plates.
