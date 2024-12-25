Devolution funds: Zvimba RDC unveils yellow machinery

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Conrad Mupesa, Mashonaland West Bureau

Zvimba Rural District Council (RDC) has been commended for its commitment to the Second Republic’s developmental agenda with the commissioning of state-of-the-art yellow machinery and service vehicles.

These assets, acquired through Devolution and locally generated funds, are aimed at supporting Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030.

The council has bought two graders, a pneumatic roller, a borehole drilling rig, a fire tender, various off-road service vehicles, and 47 motorbikes.

These resources are intended to enhance service delivery and ensure that no person or place is left behind, in line with President Mnangagwa’s vision.

During the official commissioning held at Murombedzi, Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe praised the Zvimba RDC for its proactive approach to rural development.

He emphasized the importance of equipping councillors with the tools necessary to effectively serve their communities.

“Our councillors are the backbone of our local government system. By providing these motorbikes and cell phones, we are enabling them to perform their duties more efficiently and effectively, ensuring that even the most remote areas receive attention.”

Minister Garwe highlighted that the borehole drilling rig is crucial for improving water access in communities.

He noted that Zvimba RDC successfully drilled 29 out of 35 targeted boreholes this year, showcasing the Government’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for residents.

Chief Zvimba Munhumutapa, Mr Stanley Mhondoro, expressed gratitude for the drilling rig, saying it has significantly improved access to clean water in previously under-served areas.

“We are grateful that the rig brought using Devolution Funds has provided clean water to our villages.”

Councillor Zandile Maseko also noted that the new motorbikes and tablets will greatly enhance mobility and communication among councillors.

Mr Enias Chidakwa, the chief executive officer of Zvimba RDC, announced additional initiatives, including, the construction of new offices at the council headquarters in Murombedzi.

The council has also built over 40 classroom blocks across various schools in the district, procured a water bowser, a refuse compactor and an ambulance.

The Zvimba RDC has also made strides in developing a master plan, valuation roll, and establishing service delivery benchmarks, further solidifying its role in local governance and community development.