Source: Mining sector gets 5% salary increase -Newsday Zimbabwe

MINING sector employees will get a 5% salary increment between January and December this year, following an agreement between the industry and the National Employment Council (NEC) for the sector.

The new developments were revealed in a notice to workers by the Zimbabwe Diamond Allies Mineral Workers Union (Zidamwu).

According to Zidamwu general secretary, Justice Chinhema, the wage negotiations agreed on a 4% increase from January to June 2025, followed by a 1% increase from July to December 2025,

The unions that represented workers in the negotiations were the Associated Mine Workers Union of Zimbabwe and Zidamwu.

“While this outcome was challenging to accept, it reflects a compromise from the initial demands,” he said.

Chinhema said in addition to the wage increases, there was a focus on negotiating additional benefits, particularly for workers who do not reside in mining compounds.

“This includes discussions around transport and housing allowances to better support those employees,” he said.

“We view this agreement as a step forward and further negotiations on these additional benefits will be crucial to ensure that all workers’ needs are addressed adequately.”

NEC notified employers in a circular dated 18 June 2024 that the lowest mine worker’s salary is to be raised by US$14,20 for the April to June period, from US$355 prior, taking the new minimum wage to US$369,20.

The workers said the salary increment fell short of the poverty datum line, which stood at US$575, at a time when the prices of goods and services keep increasing in Zimbabwe, despite the introduction of a new currency, a trend that accelerated at the beginning of 2024.

NEC, through a circular dated June 18, 2024, addressed to all mining firms’ managers, last year announced the new rates that saw mine workers receiving an increment of US$14 for the period extending from January 1 to December 31, 2024.

The workers called on NEC to revise the increment upwards to at least meet the expectationsof the workers, which is US$600 minimum.

However, many mining companies are yet to pay according to the expectation of the workers.