Source: Police threaten protesters as Geza stayway begins -Newsday Zimbabwe

POLICE have said they have deployed officers throughout the country to ensure the public is free to engage in socio-economic activities without fear of intimidation as the indefinite shutdown called by war veteran Blessed “Bombshell” Geza begins today.

Geza had initially called for a two-day shutdown beginning today. He escalated that to an indefinite stayaway to force President Emmerson Mnangagwa to step down.

The war veteran accuses Mnangagwa of several transgression that include allegedly presiding of a corrupt administration.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police had deployed enough officers throughout the country to maintain law and order in the central business districts, residential areas, industrial areas and all areas frequented by the public.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that it is ready to conduct its constitutional mandate without fear or favour. Any instigators of violence and disruption of the normal operation of the economy will be severely dealt with,” Nyathi said in a statement.

“The public is warned against abusing social media and is urged to disregard social media posts meant to cause chaos and alarm in the country. All local and foreign exhibitors attending the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair exhibition forum are assured of their security and safety.”

Geza yesterday instructed workers, teachers, transport operators, vendors, and business owners to stay at home until the regime collapses.