Source: Mining sector pushes radical solar project –Newsday Zimbabwe

Solar power

IN a bold initiative to enhance renewable energy capacity, Zimbabwe’s mining sector is leading the charge with a 250 megawatt (MW) floating solar power project at Lake Kariba, supported by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

The project is aimed at utilising the vast expanse of the world’s largest man-made lake, with plans to install floating solar panels that can generate electricity within 18 months of the project’s launch.

The Afreximbank showcased its commitment to the innovative hybrid solar facility during the recent Africa Investment Forum in Morocco, highlighting the project’s potential to integrate solar energy with existing hydropower infrastructure.

This integration is expected to significantly boost Zimbabwe’s renewable energy output and provide a reliable power supply for the mining industry under a 20-year power purchase agreement.

Edward Cross, chairperson of the Intensive Energy User Group, which includes major mining companies, expressed optimism about the project, saying there is an “oversubscribed” interest in financing the project.

“This surge in copper mining investment is also driving related infrastructural projects, such as the development of railway lines and other regional initiatives,” he said.

Cross said the project, managed by Green Hybrid Power, was designed to be implemented in phases, with each phase costing approximately US$250 million and targeting a total capacity of 1 000MW.

Zimbabwe is currently grappling with a daily power deficit of about 600MW, worsened by low water levels at Kariba and ageing thermal power infrastructure at Hwange. The shortfall has led to power cuts lasting up to 18 hours daily for many Zimbabweans.

According to Cross, excess power generated from this project can be sold to neighbouring countries, addressing both local and regional energy needs.

He noted the necessity for substantial investment in transmission and distribution infrastructure, estimating that US$3 billion will be required over the next five years to facilitate power movement from surplus areas to those in deficit.

Cross identified the Zambian Copper Belt as a promising market for the excess power, adding: “Between the Congo (DRC) and the Zambian Copper Belt, they will be producing 70% or 80% of the world’s copper in three years’ time. This is resulting in massive investment.”

The Kariba solar initiative marks a significant step towards renewable energy adoption in Zimbabwe, offering a pathway to a more sustainable and reliable energy future.