Source: 8 ex-MPs short-listed for Zacc commissioners’ interviews –Newsday Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission

EIGHT former legislators have been short-listed for public interviews for commissioners at the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc).

In a statement, the Parliament of Zimbabwe announced that the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya had communicated to the House the vacancies at Zacc arising from the expiry of the terms of office for all sitting commissioners.

In accordance with section 237(1) of the Constitution, the Parliamentary Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (CSRO) invited the public to submit nominations of persons for possible appointment to the commission.

“The Parliament of Zimbabwe received 145 nominations, consisting of 112 males and 33 females.

“The CSRO duly convened and shortlisted suitable candidates for possible appointment to serve on the commission,” the statement said.

It further identified 47 shortlisted candidates invited to attend public interviews on December 19 this year.

The eight are Anele Ndebele (Magwegwe), Chido Madiwa (proportional representation), Zalerah Makari (Epworth), Justice Major Wadyajena (Gokwe-Nembudziya), Tongai Matutu (Masvingo), Berita Chikwama (Gutu East), Last Chigavazira (Chegutu West) and Kindness Paradza (Makonde).

Also included on the list are former commissioners Gabriel Chaibva and Thandiwe Thando Mlobane, while human rights activist and lawyer Wilbert Mandinde and former top police officer Resistant Ncube also made it to the list.

Former Zimbabwe Electoral Commissioner commissioner Qhubani Moyo also has his name among the interviewees, while former Manicaland Senator Dorothy Mabika is also in the running as well as economist Albert Makochekanwa.

Matutu, Brian Kashangura and Retired Major Michael Dennis Santu tried to land posts in 2019 and are in the running again this time.