Source: Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri lauds Brazil for agric support | The Sunday Mail

Tanyaradzwa Rusike

THE Government is grateful for the support Zimbabwe is getting from Brazil, particularly in the agriculture sector, and will continue to strengthen ties with the South American nation, Acting Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has said.

Speaking at Brazil’s 202nd Independence Day celebrations in Harare on Friday, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said the relationship between Zimbabwe and Brazil is rooted in the two countries’ shared desire for development.

“. . . it is gratifying to note that Zimbabwe and Brazil have established strong bonds of friendship and cooperation since we attained our independence. Brazil occupies a very special place in the hearts and minds of many Zimbabweans because of the unwavering support that it is rendering to us in the critical field of agricultural mechanisation, research and development,” she said.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri, who is also the Minister of Defence, said support from Brazil is playing a pivotal role in boosting the country’s food security.

“I want to take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude for the agricultural equipment that we benefitted from under the first tranche of Brazil’s More Food International Programme facility.

“The equipment has played a pivotal role in the mechanisation of our agriculture sector, as well as boosting the country’s food and nutrition security, both at household and national levels.”

The Government of Zimbabwe, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri added, is also pleased with the technical support and cooperation between the two countries in livestock farming.

“We note the significant progress already registered in the implementation of the livestock and pastures development and improvement project since its launch on November 1, 2019.

“In addition, we acknowledge the Technical Demonstration Unit established at the Grasslands Research Station in Marondera, where four Brazilian and two Zimbabwean grass species were established to determine the species that adapts better to Zimbabwe and provides the highest level of nutrition for our cattle,” she said.

Brazil’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Vilmar Rogeiro Coutinho Jr said his country is committed to deepening relations with Harare.

“Historically and for several reasons, Brazil and Zimbabwe have recorded low levels of trade, rarely going above US$10 million or US$20 million, with some occasional jumps in isolated years, like, for instance, when Embraer planes were sold to Air Zimbabwe in the past.

“However, slowly but surely, things are beginning to change. In 2024, Brazil marked its first presence at the two major trade exhibitions of Zimbabwe — the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair held in Bulawayo in April and the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show held in Harare last week (a fortnight ago).

“Surely, these were not big presences, but, as the saying goes, for a long journey, there must always be a first step,” he said.

Brazil, the largest country in South America, celebrates its independence on September 7, when the country declared its liberation from the Portuguese colonial empire in 1822.