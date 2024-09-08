Source: Special courts for Midlands murder cases | The Sunday Mail

Nyore Madzianike

THE special circuit courts that have been set up to preside over the high number of murder cases in the Midlands province will commence trials tomorrow.

Special circuits for the High Court have been set up in Gweru and Gokwe to expedite the hearing of over 150 murder cases.

The Midlands province, which is presently sitting on 308 cases, does not have a permanent High Court.

Two high-profile murder cases involving suspects Peter Dube and Cai Yulong, a Chinese national, will be heard in Gweru and Gokwe, respectively, from tomorrow.

Five High Court judges have been deployed to preside over the special circuit courts, which will sit until September 27. About 90 murder trials have been set down for Gweru, while 60 others will be heard in Gokwe.

National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) Deputy Prosecutor-General Mr Justin Uladi told The Sunday Mail that everything was in place for the two circuit courts to begin trials.

“Everything is now in place for the opening of circuit courts on Monday (tomorrow). Witnesses have been advised and we are ready to start trials. Three courts will sit in Gweru, while two will be in Gokwe, running from Monday (tomorrow) until September 27,” he said.

Dube is facing two counts of murder and two others of attempted murder.

Dube allegedly shot and killed Shelton Chiduku and Gamuchirai Mudungwe following a dispute over his wife’s alleged infidelity.

He is also accused of shooting and injuring his wife, Nyasha Nharingo, and her sister Nyaradzo.

After the shootings, Dube allegedly fled the country, evading the authorities by assuming different identities in South Africa, Eswatini and Ireland, the State says.

He was eventually arrested in Ireland before being deported to Mozambique, where he was extradited to Zimbabwe last year.

The shooting incident occurred on the night of April 22, 2021.

Yulong (58) is facing one count of murder, attempted murder and assault.

It is the State’s case that on May 26 this year, Goni Goni (23), Komborerai Shariwa (24), John Muchawaya (34) and Lovemore Mapfanya (20) — all of Tirivanhu village, under Chief Njelele, in Gokwe — were working underground at Blackhand 10 Mine, Zhombe, in Kwekwe.

The quartet allegedly encroached into another shaft at Blue Belle Mine in Zhombe, which is owned by Yulong.

Irked by the four’s encroachment, Yulong, who was armed with a pistol, approached them and reportedly shot Goni once on the left thigh.

Goni died on the spot.

Yulong then allegedly turned his gun and shot Muchawaya thrice — on the left knee, right ankle and left thigh.

The Chinese national allegedly also struck Mapfanya once on the head with a fist. Mr Uladi said the NPAZ has already secured an interpreter for the Chinese national’s trial.