Minister Muswere commissions ZBC vehicles 

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere (second from left) commissions ZBC vehicles and broadcasting equipment while his Deputy Dr Omphile Marupi (left), Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana (right) and ZBC acting board chairperson Advocate Lewis Uriri (second from right) witness in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Memory Mangombe

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke, Senior Reporter

Investment in the recapitalisation of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) is poised to change the media landscape and strengthen its role in shaping national identity and promoting Zimbabwean culture.

This was said by Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere yesterday at the commissioning of 25 vehicles and equipment for radio and television transmission.

Equipment worth US$2 million was sourced through the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, with another donation of US$100 000 from a private donor and an additional US$86 000 sourced through the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

“This recapitalisation effort is part of the Government of Zimbabwe’s commitment to ensure that ZBC takes its rightful place in terms of building national consciousness, taking into consideration heritage-based broadcasting, which also includes our values as a people, our ethics, but also, most importantly, the role, responsibility and mandate of ZBC as an institution,” he said.

He said his ministry had been given the responsibility to ensure that ZBC implements a turnaround strategy which would catapult the institution to profitability.

This would be achieved through interventions such as a debt restructuring programme and increased revenue generation through advertising, among other initiatives.

As directed by President Mnangagwa, Minister Muswere said the recapitalisation of strategic institutions such as the ZBC was vital for the macroeconomic growth of the country.

Minister Muswere highlighted the crucial role of human resources in ZBC’s turnaround, emphasising the need for a strong work ethic, honesty and a collective effort to reduce costs and increase efficiency.

“The turnaround strategy should include the importance of human resources management and organisational development.

“What we have to bring back is a culture of hard work, a culture of honesty, of oneness, selflessness and to do away with the culture of greed, cannibalisation and the culture of destruction has to go.

“It is a responsibility for each and every employee of the corporation, to work together to achieve cost containment measures,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of diversifying revenue streams and reducing reliance on Government funding.

“You cannot be running around with begging bowls everywhere. The Treasury has got its own responsibilities.

“The responsibility and creation of the Treasury is not to allow people to mismanage their institutions.

“I believe with the expertise that we have, with a diversified board of directors, with knowledge and experience, and a good executive, and with the collective responsibility of the workers’ committee, as part of an integral ecosystem, we should be able to turn around this institution,” he said.

He said the vehicles should all be channelled towards improved content creation and revenue collection.

Acting ZBC board chairperson Advocate Lewis Uriri said the equipment would significantly enhance operations, mobility and technical capabilities of the broadcaster.

“The addition of these motor vehicles will significantly improve our mobility, enabling us to manage our demanding travel schedules and meet the daily operational requirements of our broadcasting mandate.

“Likewise, the broadcasting equipment will elevate our technical capabilities, ensuring that ZBC continues to deliver quality content that informs, educates and entertains the people of Zimbabwe,” he said.

Advocate Uriri said the donations were not just investments in equipment and vehicles but in the nation’s ability to stay informed, inspired and connected.

“We must be the first and most reliable source of accurate, factual and verifiable reportage and content in a context where the single most potent threat to our unitary Statehood and national security is disinformation,” he added.

