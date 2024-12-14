President congratulates incoming Ghana President-elect 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa,who is also the SADC Chairperson, yesterday congratulated Ghana’s President-Elect, John Dramani Mahama.

In his congratulatory message, President Mnangagwa said the victory attests to the confidence that the people of Ghana have in his leadership capabilities.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Zimbabwe and, indeed, on my behalf, I wish to extend my sincere congratulations to you, Your Excellency, following your emphatic victory in the 7th December, 2024 General Elections,” President Mnangagwa said.

“Your historic victory, marked by your phenomenal comeback, is an affirmation of the trust bestowed upon you by the people of Ghana, who are demonstrating their confidence in your visionary leadership of advancing Ghana’s socio-economic transformation.”

President Mnangagwa reiterated his dedication to strengthening bilateral relations with the President-elect Mahama, building on the existing strong ties between the two nations.

“I wish to reaffirm my commitment to work closely with you, Your Excellency, to further strengthen and deepen the strong bonds of friendship and solidarity between our two countries and peoples.

“I further look forward to our cooperation and collaboration at the bilateral, continental and multilateral fora, on issues of mutual interest and concern.”

He also wished the Ghana President-elect a peaceful and successful tenure.

“I take this opportunity to wish you, Your Excellency, good health and great success in leading your great country to prosperity.”

Ghana held its general elections on 7 December which saw President-elect John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress emerging victorious.

The Electoral Commission of Ghana officially announced the results on Sunday after his main opponent, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, conceded defeat.

Mahama, who was president of Ghana between July 2012 and January 2017, makes a political comeback after his victory.

During his campaign, he promised to “reset” the country on various fronts and tried to appeal to young Ghanaians.

His win marks a historic victory — making him the first president in Ghana since the 1992 return to multi-party democracy — to reclaim the presidency after being voted out.