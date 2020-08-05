Source: Minister not Covid-19 positive | The Herald

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri

Herald Reporter

ZANU PF National Chairperson, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, has not tested positive for Covid-19 as suggested by some unscrupulous people on various social media platforms, the party has said.

In a tweet yesterday, the revolutionary party said: “Let it be known that this is not only false, but misleading. While this pandemic is merciless with no regard to age or rank, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri is healthy, doing her duty in the #Covid-19 National Taskforce in fulfilment of the mandate given by HE President Mnangagwa.”

Speaking yesterday morning, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri, who is also the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, implored Zimbabweans to continue to take seriously the measures put in place to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Her call follows a rapid spread of the pandemic across Zimbabwe, but more importantly in Harare and Bulawayo.