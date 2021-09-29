Ministry of Lands gets new name

0

Source: Ministry of Lands gets new name | The Herald

Ministry of Lands gets new name
Dr Masuka

Senior Agriculture Reporter

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement now has a new name, Minister Anxious Masuka has said.

Speaking at the Annual National Agribusiness Conference, this morning, Dr Masuka said the name suits the ministry’s functions.

“Our Ministry now has a new and more appropriate name. We have been renamed the “Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development.”

The President, His Excellency Dr ED Mnangagwa’s transformational vision of achieving a prosperous and empowered upper-middle-income society by 2030 is largely powered by development that leaves “no one and no place behind.”

Our Ministry’s echo-chamber strategy is “development that leaves no household and no village behind” anchored on the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy and National Development Strategy 1,” he said.

Related posts:

  1. Govt moots multiple projects to transform rural areas
  2. Bogus Lands Ministry official sentenced
  3. Masuka defends Malunga farm grab
  4. Dairy sector can help cut feed costs
  5. Another bumper harvest on the cards
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *