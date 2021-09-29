Source: Ministry of Lands gets new name | The Herald

Dr Masuka

Senior Agriculture Reporter

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement now has a new name, Minister Anxious Masuka has said.

Speaking at the Annual National Agribusiness Conference, this morning, Dr Masuka said the name suits the ministry’s functions.

“Our Ministry now has a new and more appropriate name. We have been renamed the “Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development.”

The President, His Excellency Dr ED Mnangagwa’s transformational vision of achieving a prosperous and empowered upper-middle-income society by 2030 is largely powered by development that leaves “no one and no place behind.”

Our Ministry’s echo-chamber strategy is “development that leaves no household and no village behind” anchored on the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy and National Development Strategy 1,” he said.