Chivayo acquitted of bribery charges

0

Source: Chivayo acquitted of bribery charges | The Herald

Chivayo acquitted of bribery charges
(File picture) Wicknell Chivayo (left) appears at the Harare Magistrates Courts.— Picture: Lee Maidza

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter 
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his company Intratrek Zimbabwe have been cleared of allegations of bribing former Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) ex-board chairman Stanley Kazhanje US$10 000 to influence the award of a solar tender.

Chivayo and his company were cleared by Harare regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna at the close of the State case.

In acquitting Chivayo and his company, Mr Nduna said the State had failed to prove that Kazhanje participated in the decision to award the tender.

Related posts:

  1. Consultant testifies in Chivayo case
  2. Power producers call for tariff hikes
  3. Zesa, Kariba reach agreement 
  4. Mining companies defy Zanu-PF directive
  5. Zimbabwe, Zambia Fail to Finish Kariba Water Allocation For Electricity Generation
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *