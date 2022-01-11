Source: Minor dies digging for crickets – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

AN-ELEVEN year old boy was trapped and died while digging for crickets on Friday at Makore village in Mahuhwe, Mashonaland Central.

This was confirmed today by Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe.

“I can confirm a sudden death in Mahuwe of Tawanda Nyadzayo who was trapped to death while digging for crickets at Mahuwe River,” Mundembe said.

Allegations are that the boy was guarding his father’s fields by chasing away baboons when tragedy struck. He then decided to dig a two metre hole looking for crickets at the river bank. He was trapped resulting in his death.

The boy’s father reported the matter to the police. His body was taken to Guruve Hospital for post-mortem.

Police warned parents to be on the lookout for their children.