Source: Minor drowns while fishing – The Standard

A 14-year-old boy from Bindura drowned while fishing at a dam in the Mashonaland Central town on Friday afternoon.

According to provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe the minor was on a fishing expedition with his friends when tragedy struck.

“I can confirm a sudden death case in Bindura where a minor drowned in Musana, Bindura while on a fishing expedition with his friends,” Mundembe said.

It is alleged that the teenagers were using mosquito nets at a local dam and the now deceased stepped at the deeper side where he drowned.

Police’s sub aqua unit retrieved the boy’s body.

Mundembe warned people, especially minors, to desist from playing near water bodies.