Minor’s rape lands Dzivaresekwa man in court

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

A man from Dzivaresekwa, Harare, appeared in court on Thursday facing charges of raping a young girl who was helping his blind sister.

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa remanded Shecky Mudzimairi (43) in custody to September 6 and told him that only the High Court could grant bail for a third schedule offence such as  rape.

The State alleges that in November last year, Mudzimairi sought permission from the girl’s mother to let her spend a night with his sister who is blind. 

Later that month, the girl was sleeping in a bedroom with Mudzimairi’s sister when he lifted her up and took her to his bedroom and raped her three times threatening to stab her with a knife if she made any noise.

