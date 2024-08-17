Minor’s rape lands Dzivaresekwa man in court

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

A man from Dzivaresekwa, Harare, appeared in court on Thursday facing charges of raping a young girl who was helping his blind sister.

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa remanded Shecky Mudzimairi (43) in custody to September 6 and told him that only the High Court could grant bail for a third schedule offence such as rape.

The State alleges that in November last year, Mudzimairi sought permission from the girl’s mother to let her spend a night with his sister who is blind.