Would-be killer mum mentally stable to stand trial — court

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

A WOMAN from Retreat Farm in Waterfalls, who allegedly attempted to drown her 18-month-old baby by throwing him into a dam, is mentally fit to stand trial, the court has ruled.

Junior Mafura (18) initially appeared in court last weekend facing attempted murder charges and the State applied that she be mentally examined before proceeding to trial.

Yesterday, reports from doctors revealed that she is not mentally challenged.

Harare magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa ordered her to return to court on August 21 for allocation of a trial date.

The informant in this case is Mr Simbarashe Magada.

Prosecutor Ms Mercy Masamvi alleged that on August 9, at around 8 am, Mr Magada was walking home along a path adjacent to Retreat Dam when he saw Mafura walking away from the dam.

He became suspicious and he went to where she was coming from. Upon reaching the dam bank, Mr Magada saw the baby, Simbarashe Mafura, floating in the water and he immediately jumped into the water and rescued him from drowning.

Mr Magada then followed Mafura who was now running away and caught up with her at Mutamba Shops, Retreat, Waterfalls and took her to the police station.

The baby was taken to the hospital where he was medically examined.