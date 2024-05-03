Source: Misa launches Press freedom report –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) today launches the fourth State of Press Freedom in Southern Africa report in Gaborone, Botswana, to mark the World Press Freedom Day.

The State of Press Freedom in Southern Africa report was first published in 2001.

The report documents a number of issues, such as the legal environment affecting access to information and media freedom in southern Africa.

“This report has become foundational for our advocacy work on freedom of expression and access to information,” Misa regional director Tabani Moyo said.

“It is also an important reference tool for academics, journalists and government officials on the operating environment of the media and how to create an enabling environment for freedom of expression.”

The report is based on indicators provided under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals on ensuring public access to information and the protection of fundamental freedoms.

The report noted a sharp decline in attacks on the media in Zimbabwe, particularly ahead of last year’s election.

Misa Zimbabwe and other media support organisations initiated the Police Media Action Plan, a nationwide initiative in which journalists and government engage on various issues in a proactive effort to reduce attacks against the media, particularly by the security services.

Misa and the Zimbabwe Media Commission also rolled out an election reporting pledge, in which journalists committed to ethical and professional reporting during elections.

The report also covers 10 other countries in southern Africa, with a particular focus on climate change and elections.

Also to mark the day, the Network for Environmental and Climate Justice (NECJ Zimbabwe) said a conducive legal and political environment for the media is pivotal.

“As the NECJ, we firmly believe in the ability of the media to raise awareness and influence policy on environmental protection hence our continued efforts to create synergies between local communities and the mainstream media,” the statement read.

NECJ said the media was critical in ensuring information flow between local communities and duty bearers as well influencing policy that guarantees sustainable use of the environment.

“As local communities from various areas of Zimbabwe continue to grapple with a number of environmental issues, the NECJ appreciates the role of the media to act as the voice of the voiceless. In this respect, the media is an important catalyst for raising awareness, information dissemination and risk awareness as well as ensuring environmental justice.”