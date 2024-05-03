Source: Plane crashes into Windhoek house –Newsday Zimbabwe

An aeroplane crashed in the Pionierspark area of Windhoek on Friday afternoon, causing damage to a house and two vehicles.

The police are currently attending to the scene and have cordoned off the area.

An eyewitness says a mechanic who was attending to two vehicles at the house is safe.

According to preliminary information from eyewitnesses, the crash has claimed the lives of occupants of the aircraft. The number is currently unknown.

An eyewitness said there were two relatives, whose identities are presently unknown, in the aeroplane.

Emergency vehicles have arrived at the scene, where information is still sketchy.