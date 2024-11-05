Source: Mixed feelings about TTI officials’ conduct – The Southern Eye

BULAWAYO residents have expressed mixed feelings about the conduct of Tendy Three Investment (TTI) officials who allegedly harassed a sick motorist.

The TTI enforcement team last week clamped the vehicle of a woman who was not feeling well and had parked precariously because she could not drive further due to her health condition.

The victim said the TTI workers approached her while parked in the central business district (CBD) and clamped her car despite informing them of her health condition.

“TTI workers approached me and I told them I was not feeling well hence I could no longer drive the vehicle and park well. They insulted me and proceeded to clamp my motor vehicle after I had told them my condition,” she said.

“I fainted and they vacated the scene. I was helped by a security officer who called a nurse who then assisted me and called an ambulance which took me to the hospital.”

The woman added: “TTI has not reached out to me and the only person who has contacted me is Bulawayo City Council communications manager Nesisa Mpofu.”

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association provincial secretary for administration Thabani Ndlovu said he was disappointed by the conduct of TTI officials.

“They are failing to work well with residents as they have been harassing them and they are failing to communicate well with their clients,” he said.

“To make matters worse, the TTI management has not yet reached out or issued a comment concerning the matter, which shows that they do not care about their customers’ well-being.”

Bulawayo United Resident Association chairperson Winos Dube said the matter was an unfortunate incident and appealed to residents to be patient with TTI.

“In every organisation there are some workers who fail to work well with customers. The incident which occurred should be investigated so that those responsible are punished accordingly,” he said.

Dube said TTI had made efforts to instil order within the central business district as evidenced by the orderly parking of vehicles and free movement.

“TTI have tried to live up to our expectations as they have been able to listen to the pleas of residents. Their parking fees were reduced to a reasonable level compared to the time of commencement,” Dube said.

TTI spokesperson Caroline Nleya refused to comment despite numerous efforts by Southern Eye to seek comment from her.