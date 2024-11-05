Source: Villager fined 3 goats for speaking to the media – The Southern Eye

A BEITBRIDGE villager has been fined three goats after a traditional court sitting at Mtetengwe found her guilty of speaking to Southern Eye and reporting to the police what she felt was extortionist behaviour on the part of a village head.

Efa Sebata of Tshamunanga village is expected to pay Headman Mabhidhi a goat, another goat to complainant kraal head Edna Tshidixwa and a third one to the community.

This is over and above the two goats and two chickens Sebata will pay Tshidixwa, who earlier convicted her of disrespecting her as kraal head at a gathering to receive instruction on how to rear Zanu PF-distributed day-old chicks.

Sebata, however, feels she was denied justice, adding that total abuse of power and corruption was at play.

“I was not given time to explain my case by Headman Mabhidhi. I found it strange that I had a misunderstanding with Tshidixwa who became the complainant, judge and jury and went on to preside over a case she was the complainant,” Sebata said.

“We were at a workshop, where Zanu PF officials from Harare educated villagers on how to care for broiler chickens.

“I was knowledgeable and they suggested making me their point person from where chick distributions would be done. The kraal head was not amused and blocked the idea.”

Sebata approached Tshidixwa after the meeting asking why she blocked her and the kraal head threatened to make her pay a goat for questioning her.

The threat came to pass a few days later when Sebata was called to Tshidixwa’s homestead for a hearing.

Tshidixwa, the complainant, sitting with her family members presided over the matter to Sebata’s surprise.

Tshidixwa ordered Sebata to pay two goats and two chickens.

A few hours later, Tshidixwa sent her brother, who took two chickens from Sebata’s fowl run and ordered her to bring the goats later.

Unhappy, Sebata sought audience with other villagers, who advised her to approach NewsDay, which, in turn, referred her to the police.

A few days later, she was called to headman Mabhidhi’s court, where she was charged for speaking to the media and reporting to the police.

The case has left villagers baffled, feeling there is gross abuse of power by traditional leaders bent on enriching themselves from dubious trials and resultant convictions.