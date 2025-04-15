Source: Mixed feelings in Mat’land region as Independence Day beckons – The Southern Eye

STAKEHOLDERS in Matabeleland have expressed concern over failure of the Zanu PF-led government to deliver its promises to citizens, describing the independence celebrations set for this Friday as meaningless.

Zimbabwe attained its independence from British colonial rule on April 18, 1980, marking the end of 90 years of British rule.

Former Ntabazinduna chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Felix Ndiweni told Southern Eye that independence was meaningless in this country, saying the current administration is depriving the people of their rights.

“We have never had true independence considering that three years into our independence, we experienced Ndebele genocide, crimes against humanity afterwards, we had unrelenting marginalisation within every sector and the region was left behind.

“We have to answer the question why nearly eight million people have left the country with an estimated population of 16 million people. We have not been out of recession, it is not clear whether the current administration understands the frustrations of this region to engage with them in ways that solve the challenges,” Ndiweni said.

He said the region had banked on devolution to address the concerns.

“We had hoped that the devolution that was spoken about would redress the imbalance, but that was not the case. What is it that we should be celebrating for? Our children are no longer completing school due to child marriages, meaning that our fabric of society is under attack,” Ndiweni said.

“I do not think that those who fought for the independence of the country envisaged this situation. It is a great disappointment, we observed that in the 2023 election, the voice of the region was reduced in Parliament, meaning that in whatever we do, we are always on the back foot.”

Ibhetshu likaZulu secretary- general Mbuso Fuzwayo said they broke from colonial bondage but found themselves oppressed by fellow blacks under the current regime.

“The signing of the Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Bill into law has taken away the independence of the people to speak against the misrule in the country. We are still being given false reports that the Gukurahundi issue is going to be resolved,” he said.

However, Zanu PF Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Archibald Chiponda said all nations born out of protracted struggles jealously guarded their freedom.

“It is a good time across all political divides to celebrate because independence is not for a certain political party but for every Zimbabwean that we are free to call ourselves independent. The Second Chimurenga or struggle was for political freedom, while the Third Chimurenga was for economic freedom.

“We would like to forge ahead and as Bulawayo province, we would like to wish Zimbabweans a happy Independence Day. People should sit and reflect on how far we have gone and how far we still need to go,” he said.