Mixed feelings over council’s AI presenter

Bulawayo residents have expressed mixed feelings over the introduction of an artificial intelligence (AI) presenter to report on city council business.

Bulawayo United Residents Association, chairman Winos Dube, gave a nod to the new development

“We will have an opportunity to monitor how the leaders do things in the chambers. It’s also a good move as people are always online,” Dube said.

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions western region chairperson Ambrose Sibindi, said the use of local languages by the AI presenter will break the language barrier.

“It makes sense to bring the AI presenter to use the local language and help people better understand issues,” Sibindi said.

Photographer Mgcini Nyoni, however, expressed fears that the AI presenter may not be able to pronounce some Ndebele words.

The AI presenter last week pronounced Bulawayo as Bhuluweyo.