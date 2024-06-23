Source: Zanu PF hijacks food aid in Insiza – The Southern Eye

Villagers named Zanu PF councillor Sindiso Ndlovu for Ward 17 as one of the culprits allegedly forcing villagers to also pay US$3 each for transportation of maize.

Zanu PF members in Insiza have been accused of hijacking the food aid distribution programme in the district.

Villagers named Zanu PF councillor Sindiso Ndlovu for Ward 17 as one of the culprits allegedly forcing villagers to also pay US$3 each for transportation of maize.

The government has said villagers should not pay a single cent to access food aid.

Opposition Ward 12 councillor, Thedious Mguni, confirmed the politicisation of the food aid.

“They collected US$3 per household and further hijacked welfare food aid and selectively distributed it among political party members,” he said.

“A report was lodged with the police. We are still waiting for police action.”

One official from the Department of Social Development confirmed the developments saying Zanu PF activists stopped them from using a register of intended beneficiaries compiled by the ministry.

“We went for a distribution to distribute with our registers and then when we got there, Ndlovu said we cannot do it the government way; they want to do it the Zanu PF way,” the official said.

Insiza South legislator Spare Sithole refused to comment on the allegations.