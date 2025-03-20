Source: Mixed feelings over youth quota govt tenders –Newsday Zimbabwe

MEMBERS of Parliament (MPs) have expressed mixed feelings over the proposed youth quota system for government tenders, with some saying it is not sustainable.

Mashonaland West Proportional Representative MP Mutsa Murombedzi said reserving 30% of government tenders for youth-led enterprises was not a noble empowerment tool.

“Instead of focusing on quotas and hand-outs, we must prioritise innovation, skills development and private sector-driven opportunities that truly prepare young people to compete in a fast-changing economy,” she said.

“Reserving a fixed percentage of government contracts for youth may seem like a noble idea, but it risks creating a culture of dependency rather than innovation.”

Murombedzi said youth-led businesses should not rely on government hand-outs to thrive.

“Instead, they should be encouraged to be innovative, compete and create products and services that attract investment beyond government contracts,” the legislator added.

“If we pour youth enterprises into this system, we risk choking their growth with red tape rather than fostering dynamic, scalable business solutions.

“Secondly, the real issue is lack of access to finance and markets. What truly stifles youth entrepreneurship is not lack of tenders, but lack of access to finance, technology and markets.

“Many young people have business ideas, but struggle to get funding, modern equipment and market linkages.”

Hurungwe East MP Chenjerai Kangausaru emphasised the need for innovation and creativity among the youth.

“The youths are not just the leaders of tomorrow. They are innovators, job creators and drivers of economic growth today, yet despite their immense potential, our young people face systematic barriers that stifle their creativity, limit their opportunities and push them to the margins of our economy,” he said.

Nyanga South MP Supa Mandiwanzira said there was need for authorities to provide opportunities for the youth to access loans.

“The reality is that they cannot access loans if there is no economic base and no bank, despite how much we can talk about, is willing to give a loan to somebody who does not have security,” he said.

Gokwe-Kabuyuni MP Spencer Tshuma said the proposed youth policy was open to systematic abuse.

“So, if we say the youths must be given 30%, I think that will not be good,” he said.

“There will be bias because this will support youths who are already empowered.”