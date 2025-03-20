Source: 100 students receive Delta bursaries -Newsday Zimbabwe

BEVERAGE company Delta Corporation Limited says it will continue investing in education as part of its contribution towards a brighter future of the country.

This was said by Delta Corporation Limited general manager corporate affairs Patricia Murambinda at an event where the company was awarding bursaries to 100 students pursuing different programmes.

“At Delta, we believe that education is the foundation of a brighter future — not just for individuals, but for communities and the nation at large,” she said.

“That is why we remain committed to investing in young, talented individuals, who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, perseverance and potential.”

Murambinda urged the students to excel in their studies and develop the skills necessary to assume leadership positions in various fields.

“As you embark on this academic journey, I encourage you to work hard, remain disciplined and uphold the values of excellence, integrity and innovation. These are the same principles that drive us at Delta Corporation,” she said.

“Your role in this academic journey is invaluable, we are proud to stand with you in empowering you to achieve greatness.”

Murambinda said Delta Corporation would continue to support and guide the students as it looks forward to witnessing their growth and achievements in the years to come.

Some of the beneficiaries are A Level students, while others are entering university study at various institutions across the country.